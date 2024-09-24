 Back To His Roots? Lionel Messi Planning To Retire At THIS Argentine Club After Inter Miami Contract Ends
Spanish media reports claim that the 37-year-old Lionel Messi plans to see out his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) giants and leave David Beckham's Inter Miami by December 2025.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has no plans to retire at Inter Miami and is likely to go back to rejoin Newell's Old Boys, according to Spanish media reports.

Messi played with the Old Boys back in Argentina as a young kid from 1995 to 2000. Spanish media claims that the 37-year-old plans to see out his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) giants and leave David Beckham's club by December 2025.

He is then likely to go back home to the Old Boys and join them on a free transfer by January 2026.

Messi has in the past admitted about his intentions to join the Old Boys again. "If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be play for would be Newell's," he had told a Spanish magazine.

The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 27 goals and managed 17 assists in all the 32 games he's played for Inter since joining the team from the Paris Saint Germain as a free agent last year.

His presence helped Inter secure the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and reach the MLS playoffs this season. Messi has even captained Inter Miami in a few matches this season.

