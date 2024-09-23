 Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Picking the ball up on the right flank, the youngster, with the outside of his foot, played the perfect pass to his teammate over the Villarreal defence. Raphinha also ensured that he found the back of the net.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Lamine Yamal | Image: X

Barcelona produced a stunning performance during their LaLiga match against Villareal to beat them 5-1. Brace from Rapinha and Robert Lewandowski and a Pablo Torre strike saw Catalan giants register an easy win. The match also witnessed Lamine Yamal producing an insane assist that led to Raphinha scoring his second goal of the match.

Barcelona vs Villareal match highlights

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in minutes 20 and 35 to open a two-goal advantage for Hansi Flick's men before Ayoze Perez halved the deficit three minutes after the Blaugrana's second. 

The league-leading side regained their two-goal advantage after Pablo Torre's goal just before the hour before Raphinha added some gloss to the final score with a nine-minute brace to continue Barcelona's brilliant start to the La Liga campaign. Barcelona host Getafe on Wednesday, September 25, keen to notch their seventh consecutive league win under Flick. 

Cristiano Ronaldo impressed by Lamine Yamal

Since making his Barcelona debut last season Lamine Yamal has went onto become the main stay of the club and country. Cristiano Ronaldo believes  Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal will become "the best player of this new generation."

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his Youtube channel, Ronaldo said that he has been impressed by what he has seen so far from the 17-year-old.

"He's got a huge potential," Ronaldo told Rio Ferdinand in his Youtube channel. "I see a lot of talent. But let's see during his journey what's going to happen. But I think he'll make it. He will be the best player of this new generation."

