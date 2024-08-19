 VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Debut For Real Madrid Falls Flat, Post-Match Gesture To Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Goes Viral
Mbappe can be seen giving a jersey to Rafael Nadal when the two met in the player's tunnel and hugged each other.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Image: X

Kylian Mbappe’s highly anticipated La Liga debut for Real Madrid was disappointing, as he failed to score against Mallorca in the opening fixture of the 24/25 season. Real Madrid’s latest Galáctico struggled to create chances and appeared off-color in his debut match. However, he did get a chance to meet tennis legend Rafael Nadal and shared a sweet gesture post-match.

Nadal, who is a Mallorca native and a huge Real Madrid fan, was seen receiving a Real Madrid jersey from Mbappé at the Son Moix Stadium. In a video shared by La Liga’s official social media handle, Mbappe and Nadal are seen meeting in the tunnel and hugging each other.

Nadal had previously expressed his desire to see Mbappe in a Real Madrid jersey, stating in an interview, “I want Mbappe to come; I don’t have any problem with that at all, quite the opposite. I’d be happy if he came! Of course, I like Mbappe; who doesn’t like Mbappé? He didn’t have any obligation to come before.”

Real Madrid held to draw by Mallorca

Real Madrid were held to a draw by Mallorca. After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid were expected to begin their title defense with a win away from home. Rodrygo scored the opening goal for Madrid in the 13th minute. 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several crucial saves, but the hosts equalized with Vedat Muriqi’s goal in the 53rd minute. The match ended with Real Madrid down to 10 men after defender Ferland Mendy received a straight red card for a sliding tackle on Muriqi deep into added time.

Real Madrid fans are eager to see how Mbappé will adapt and contribute in future matches following his high-profile move. The French forward is expected to find his rhythm soon and contribute to the team’s success by scoring goals.

