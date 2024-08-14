₹79 Lakh Per Day: Kylian Mbappe’s Staggering Monthly Salary At Real Madrid Higher Than Entire IPL Contracts Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Image: X

Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid is one the biggest transfer news of the summer. The France captain signed for Spanish champions as a free agent from French side Paris Saint Germain. Despite taking the pay cut, the talented striker is still raking in big moolah. Mbappe's annual salary is more than what Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earn annually through their IPL contract .

How much money does Kylian Mbappe Make?

Mbappe has signed deal with Los Blancos worth ₹285 crore in his first year at the Bernabeu. This means Mbappe will get ₹23.7 crores in a month, ₹ 79 lakh daily and ₹5,486 in 60 seconds in the Spanish capital. Only Australia's Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore) earned more than Mbappe's figures in a single season which was in IPL 2024.

Compared to Mbappe, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earn ₹7 crore through BCCI contracts per year. Talking about their IPL salaries, the stalwarts of Indian cricket were retained by their respective franchises last season. Rohit Sharma had drawn a wage of ₹16 crores, while Kohli earned a salary of around ₹17 crores.



Mbappe set for Real Madrid debut

Mbappe after spending seven long years at Paris Saint-Germain finally made his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer. He made exit from French capital after winning six Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and two League Cups. The 25-year-old now has his eagle eyes fixed on the long-awaited maiden UCL trophy by joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe first task will be to help Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup for sixth time against Atlanta. The striker had a quiet Euro 2024 as he failed to find net and also had injury to his nose. The last time Madrid won the title was in 2022, when they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki, Finland. After the Super Cup, Madrid kick off their LaLiga 2024-25 season by visiting Mallorca on Sunday