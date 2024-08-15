 UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores On Real Madrid Debut To Help Clinch Them Title With 2-0 Win Over Atlanta
UEFA Super Cup: Kylian Mbappe Scores On Real Madrid Debut To Help Clinch Them Title With 2-0 Win Over Atlanta

Real Madrid had signed Kylian Mbappe for an amount worth €15m over a five-year period.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Real Madrid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Real Madrid's newest recruit couldn't have asked for a better start to his career with the club as he scored one goal on debut to help clinch them the European Super Cup in Wednesday's final. Mbappe's goal helped Madrid achieve a 2-0 lead over Atlanta as the youngster lifted his first European trophy after winning a whopping seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and Monaco.

The 25-year-old, one of the top players in the football circuit today, signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, who offered him a jaw-dropping amount of €15m per year after tax. With Mbappe claiming that it's a dream come true for him to join the club and expressing it excitement, he justified it equally on the field.

The youngster was on the ball from the outset and almost exploited a scoring opportunity in the 15th minute, but it was blocked by Atlanta's defenders. Even as Atlanta didn't have their striker Gianluca Scamacca and midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, they didn't show fear and continued to go for the goal.

Federico Valverde breaks the deadlock before Kylian Mbappe gives Real Madrid unassailable lead:

It was the Uruguay mid-fielder Federico Valverde that broke the 0-0 scoreline as he converted a pass from Viniscus Jnr. to net the ball. After failing to capitalize on a couple of chances, Jude Bedingham set Mbappe for the goal as the latter converted it in the 68th minute.

Following the win, Mbappe said he derives complete pleasure from playing for this team and that he couldn't have been happier from doing his job. As quoted by Reuters, he said:

"It was a great night. It's a great moment for me. And we won a title, which is important – at Madrid you always have to win. I am very happy. And with the goal too – it is important for a striker like me. But the most important thing has been to have the pleasure of playing with this team."

