 From Football Pitch To Kitchen: FC Barcelona Starts New Food Delivery Service In Latin America
Barcelona has launched the first on-demand cuisine service that will provide Barça twist.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Image: Twitter

Spanish football giants Barcelona are all set to venture into the food industry. You might find it a little surprising after hearing this but the news is true.  Barcelona has launched  ‘Barça Kitchen’ which is the first on-demand cuisine service that will provide Barça twist. The project is being launched in partnership with Rappi, the leading home delivery company in Latin America and they will also be their Official Delivery Partner.

Image: FC Barcelona

How does the Barca Kitchen menu look like

The menu on the Rappi app is inspired by the FC Barcelona universe. The options include the 125th Anniversary Burger, the Tiki Taka Burger, and Barça Nachos, with the possibility of adding a Catalan touch with some allioli sauce, which isn't usually available in Latin America.

Image: Instagram

Barca Kitchen Operations

With the aim of reaching massive fans in South America, the service will be initially available in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Toluca, Saltillo, Puebla, and Merida as the Spanish football giant plans to expand its reach across the continent. The partnership with Rappi will ensure efficient and convenient service for fans.

