 SA vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ben Stokes Imitates Virat Kohli's Celebration After Taking David Miller's Catch; Watch
Ben Stokes took a catch to dismiss the dangerous David Miller on 5 in the 37th over bowled by Reece Topley.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the ODI playing after nearly a year and took a catch to make an impact in the match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old clutched onto the ball and lay straight on the ground after the dismissal, replicating Virat Kohli, who had done the same in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka last month.

Kohli was in fact, mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration by laying down on the ground with his eyes closed and hands clutching the ball.

Proteas on top vs defending champs

But there was hardly any respite for the English bowlers even after the dismissal as the Proteas clobbered 399 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs after being put into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The in-form Heinrich Klaasen slammed 109 off 67 balls while Reeza Hendricks (85), Marco Jansen (75 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) scored half-centuries to put South Africa in a commanding position against the defending champions.

Must-win game for England

England need to bounce back in the tournament and win this game as they are currently reeling in sixth position on the points table with two losses from three ODIs.

The Proteas meanwhile, are third on the table with two victories from three matches.

Reeza Hendricks reflects on SA innings

"Quite pleased. It was tough in the beginning to find my feet, but happy with the contribution and that partnership with Rassie. Needed that partnership (with Rassie) after losing de Kock early.

"It (Klaasen's knock) was an incredible innings. Was much needed for us as we were under pressure when we lost Markram and Miller in quick succession. We back our bowlers to defend it, need to field well," Hendricks said at the mid-innings break.

