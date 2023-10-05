 ENG vs NZ, CWC 2023 Match Update: Ben Stokes Likely To Miss Curtain-Raiser Due To Hip Injury
ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Ahmedabad, October 5: England's all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opener against New Zealand on Thursday. Stokes, who has been dealing with knee problems, rejoined the team to defend the 2019 World Cup title but he may miss the match due to a niggle in his hip.

On the eve of the game, English captain Jos Buttler said that they would not risk Stokes's fitness and accordingly would make a decision. "He's got a slight sort of niggle in his hip, fingers crossed it will be good news for us. We'll make the right call. If he's not fit to play he's not fit to play and if he is we can make that decision," Buttler said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Stokes hasn't played since September 13

"You don't want to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament, nearer the end you may need to take more of a risk," he further added. Stokes hasn't played since September 13 when he hit 182 against the Black Caps. Stokes was rested in the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

The 2019 World Cup was won by England when they defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting finale at Lord's that went down to a Super Over. Stokes was awarded 'Player of the Match' after scoring 15 in the Super Over while scoring 84 not out as England chased down New Zealand's 241 total.

CWC 2023: Pakistan Team Practices At Hyderabad Stadium Ahead Of Warm-Up Match (Watch Videos & Pics)
