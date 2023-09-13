 ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Slams Highest Individual Score For England With 182 After ODI Comeback
Ben Stokes's 124-ball knock included 15 fours and 9 towering sixes as he broke the record for the highest individual score for England in ODIs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made history on Wednesday after slamming 182 against New Zealand in the ongoing third ODI at The Oval in London.

The record was previously held by England opener Jason Roy, who slammed 180 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2018.

This was Stokes's fourth ODI hundred which he brought up in just 76 balls. He batted at a mind-boggling strike rate of over 146 during the innings.

His 182 is also the highest score by a batter in the format at No. 4 among active players.

He shared a 199-run partnership for the fourth wicket with opener Dawid Malan, who missed his fifth ODI hundred by just 4 runs and fell for 96 off 95 balls.

England were eventually bowled out for 368 in 48.1 overs with Kiwi pacer Trent Boult taking 5 for 51 while Ben Lister took three wickets.

Notably, Stokes came back from ODI retirement after England captain Jos Buttler asked him to play for the national team in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

England will kickstart the tournament in Ahmedabad against New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.

