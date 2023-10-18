 SA vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Om' Logo Spotted On South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj's Bat, Says 'India Always Special To Me'
This World Cup is like a "homecoming" for Keshav Maharaj, who was spotted with an 'Om' logo on his bat on Tuesday during the match between South Africa and the Netherlands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is feeling like home here in India amid the ongoing the ICC World Cup 2023 as his family hails from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 33-year-old is a Hindu who's family shifted to Durban as indentured labourers in 1874.

Maharaj and the Proteas are currently bidding to become the first South African team to lift the ICC World Cup but its also a special feeling for the Durban-born Indian to be playing in front of his native people.

Om logo on Maharaj's bat

Therefore, this World Cup is like a "homecoming" for Maharaj, who was spotted with an 'Om' logo on his bat on Tuesday during the match between South Africa and the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

"India is always special to me. It is the land of my forefathers, I'm probably the only Hindu that's debuted for South Africa post apartheid.

"Every time I step on the field I'm also trying to make everyone out ther excited and proud of me for what I am doing on the field.

"I do feel a sense of nostalgia coming back over here and a homecoming. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and enjoy representing my country in technically my homeland," Maharaj had told the ICC before coming to India for the World Cup.

In-form Proteas suffer rare defeat

He also folds his hands in prayer and looks up to the almighty to thank the gods whenever he picks up a wicket and was seen doing that here in the match against Australia.

The Proteas lost their first match of the tournament against the Netherlands on Tuesday after comprehensive wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in their first two games.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are currently third on the World Cup points table and will face defending champions England in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21.

