SA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Netherlands Players Reading Out Plans From 'Paper' During Their Clash Against South Africa; Pics Surface

Netherlands Players Reading Out Plans From 'Paper'

Dharamsala: In a shocking turn of events in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Netherlands defeated South Africa during their clash at Dharamsala on Tuesday. It is the second incident in this World Cup where an underdog team has beaten a team which is among the favourites to lift the trophy. The Dutch team is gaining praise after their sensational win against South Africa. The Dutch side was seen strategising during the match with their plans being chalked out on a peice of paper that was held by the players during the match. The players were seen reading out the strategies from the paper that yielded positive results for them.

Netherlands players were seen discussing the strategies

Netherlands players were seen discussing the strategies during the match with the skipper Scott Edwards and managed to restrict South Africa to 207 runs during their chase of 246 runs. The Netherlands scored 246 runs in 43 overs while batting first in the match shortened due to rains and won the game by 38 runs.

Netherlands team is gaining praise due to their all-round performance

The Netherlands team is gaining praise due to their all-round performance during the match. They are using the limited resources available brilliantly during the World Cup. They were also seen using the paper to read out their strategies during their clash against New Zealand on Monday (October 9) in which New Zealand won by 99 runs.

The paper was used to chalk out strategies

The paper was used to chalk out strategies and planning during old days in the game. The game has now become hi-tech and the teams use all the advanced techniques to plan their strategies for the game. The netizens are hailing the victory of the Dutch side and saying, "Netherlands players going the extra mile, meticulously reading plans for South Africa's batters with their limited resources. True dedication in this World Cup!"

Surprise came for South Africa in their clash against the Netherlands

They also said that the game of cricket is full of surprises and one such surprise came for South Africa in their clash against the Netherlands. One of the users said, "Cricket can be a game of surprises, and their dedication and preparation are commendable."

They have their paper with the homework out

One of the users also said, To be honest, "Netherlands are putting so much efforts. Everytime a new batsmen enters the field, they have their paper with the homework out, read the strategy, try to implement it. Their dedication towards the game is appreciable. Long way to go Netherlands."

More surprises and upsets on the cards

Going by the performances of the teams like Afghanistan and Netherlands during the World Cup, more surprises and upsets are expected in the upcoming games during the tournament.

