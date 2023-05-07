 RR vs SRH: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second youngest to 1000 IPL runs before Sanju Samson completes 300 fours
RR vs SRH: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint-second fastest to 1000 IPL runs while Sanju Samson completed 300 fours in the league on Sunday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday achieved a major milestone as he completed 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal is the second youngest batter to get to the landmark after Rishabh Pant, who scored 1000 runs when he was just 20 years and 218 days old.

Jaiswal overtook Prithvi Shaw to become the second youngest to the feat. Shaw got to the mark at 21 years and 169 days ahead of Sanju Samson (21 yrs 183 days) and Shubman Gill (21 yrs 222 days).

Jaiswal is also the joing-second fastest to achieve the feat along with former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina. Both got to 1000 runs in 34 innings.

article-image

Former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hold the record, having reached the landmark in just 31 innings.

Jaiswal also went past Gujarat Titans opener Gill to take the second position on the Orange Cap list behind Faf du Plessis.

article-image

The South African veteran is still the highest scorer in IPL 2023 with 511 runs from 10 games ahead of Jaiswal (477), Gill (469), Devon Conway (458) and Virat Kohli (419).

Meanwhile, Samson also added a feather to his cap as he completed 300 fours in the IPL. The Royals skipper is the 22nd batter to achieve the feat in the league.

article-image

Jaiswal was dismissed for 35 off 18 balls in Match 52 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Samson was unbeaten on 66 while Jos Buttler smashed 95 runs as the Royals posted a mammoth 214 for 2 in 20 overs after electing to bat first against Sunrisers.

article-image

