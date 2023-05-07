 Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits
Wriddhiman Saha did not realise his mistake until his captain Hardik Pandya and teammate Mohammed Shami started laughing at him.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha made a major gaffe on Sunday as he came out on the field wearing his jersey trouser in reverse.

Saha did not realise his mistake until his captain Hardik Pandya and teammate Mohammed Shami started laughing at him.

There was some confusion in the GT team dugout as they wanted to bring in wicketkeeper KS Bharat as an Impact Player to replace Saha.

The start of the second innings got delayed due to this confusion and Saha eventually came running onto the field. He was clearly not prepared to go out as he didn't even have his wicketkeeping gloves on.

He hurried onto the field wearing his trouser the other way around with this sponsors' logos at the back rather than in front.

Pandya and Shami had a good laugh at his expense, and so did fans on social media who noticed Saha's trouser immediately.

Saha was brilliant with the bat during Gujarat's innings, scoring 81 off 43 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

His knock, along with Shubman Gill's unbeaten 94 helped the Titans post 227 for 2 on the board after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Even Virat Kohli took notice of Saha's knock and posted about it on his Instagram story.

