 'A sight you can't unsee': Aman Gupta gives 'JBL-boAt' twist to Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly handshake (WATCH)
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly not just shook hands but also patted each other on the backs after Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly seemed to have buried the hatchet as the two were finally seen shaking hands after the match between the two sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday night.

The two legends of Indian cricket not just shook hands but also patted each other on the backs after Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to keep their campaign alive in the IPL 2023.

Fans on social media were also heaved a sigh of relief to see Kohli and Dada end their alleged feud and act like mature, responsible people.

The two were in the news earlier this month when Ganguly avoided shaking hands with Kohli and the latter was seen giving death stares to the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The reason behind Kohli vs Ganguly

Kohli and Ganguly have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the former was removed from India's ODI captaincy during Dada's stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2021.

Kohli had blamed Ganguly for his removal from captaincy and not informing him of the decision. Just before that Kohli had stepped down as the skipper from the T20 internationals.

Ganguly later denied all allegations levelled by Kohli. It eventually led to Rohit Sharma's takeover as the captain in all three formats for Team India.

