'I'll just go past': Ravi Shastri weighs in on Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly cold war

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding an incident that occurred during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 involving Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Various videos have surfaced that show the two of them not shaking hands after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Shastri responds to Kohli-Ganguly feud

This has led to a debate, with reports claiming that both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram. When former India head coach Ravi Shastri was asked how he would handle a comparable situation, his response was direct and uncomplicated.

"You have player X and player Y. Player X is a great Indian player, former captain, legend. Player Y is also a great Indian player, former captain, still playing, legend. X is now mentoring one team, Y is batting beautifully for the other team. X and Y feel like something happened and do not like each other now. They were mean to each other. Y holds a grudge against X, X holds a gudge against Y. And the teams after the game want to shake hands. Between X and Y, somebody has tried to avoid the handshake or missed the handshake. And bas ho gaya, they didn't want to talk to each other. Would you talk to X and Y and give them some advice on life," Shastri was asked.

“Depends on what my relationship is. If I don't want to talk, I'll just go past. But at the end of it, when you go and sit down, you feel that there's always some room to grow up, no matter how old you are,” Shastri said during an interview on ESPNCricinfo.