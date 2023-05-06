IPL 2023: Sreesanth expecting fireworks during DC vs RCB as 'it will be Virat vs Dada'

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth is expecting fireworks between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals when the two teams face off in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Sreesanth's prediction comes on the back of the fallout between RCB star Virat Kohli and DC mentor Sourav Ganbuly, who have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the relationship soured two years ago.

Ganguly was seen avoiding a handshake with Kohli after the first match between the two teams this season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Then the death stare videos of Kohli went viral on social media.

And the rivalry will be renewed on Saturday when Kohli and Ganguly both come face-to-face again on the cricket field.

"This match will be interesting as it will be Virat vs Dada. The match looks good in which there is a little excitement inside the field and a little outside the field.

"Looking at the kind of relationship Virat and Sourav share, a lot is seen during this match and then such matches motivate the players to give their best," he said.

How the feud started

Kohli and Ganguly have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the former was removed from India's ODI captaincy during Dada's stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2021.

Kohli had blamed Ganguly for his removal from captaincy and not informing him of the decision. Just before that Kohli had stepped down as the skipper from the T20 internationals.

Ganguly later denied all allegations levelled by Kohli. It eventually led to Rohit Sharma's takeover as the captain in all three formats for Team India.