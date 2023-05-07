GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

BCCI/IPL

Rashid Khan on Sunday produced a special effort on the field to dismiss Kyle Mayers during Lucknow Super Giants' chase against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023.

LSG got off to a flying start in chase of 228 against GT thanks to the opening partnership between Mayers and Quinton de Kock.

LSG were cruising at 88 for no loss in the ninth over when Mayers hooked a short delivery from Mohit Sharma towards the deep square leg fence where Rashid Khan was stationed.

He ran in from the boundary line towards his right and stretched his hands while diving for the catch and fortunately, the ball stuck in his hands even after he rolled a couple of times before getting back up on his feet.

The catch left everyone present in the Narendra Modi Stadium in awe as commentators described it as one of the best catches of IPL 2023.

Even Virat Kohli was impressed with Rashid's effort and he posted about it on Instagram.

"One of the best catches I've ever seen. Brilliant @rashid.khan19," Kohli wrote on his Insta story.

Kohli also praised Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed 81 off 43 balls with 10 fours and four sixes during Gujarat's innings.

Saha and Shubman Gill (94*) helped the defending champions post a mammoth 227 for 2 on the board in Ahmedabad.