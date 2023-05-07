 GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

Rashid Khan's catch left everyone present in the Narendra Modi Stadium in awe as commentators decribed it as one of the best catches of IPL 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL

Rashid Khan on Sunday produced a special effort on the field to dismiss Kyle Mayers during Lucknow Super Giants' chase against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023.

LSG got off to a flying start in chase of 228 against GT thanks to the opening partnership between Mayers and Quinton de Kock.

LSG were cruising at 88 for no loss in the ninth over when Mayers hooked a short delivery from Mohit Sharma towards the deep square leg fence where Rashid Khan was stationed.

Read Also
Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits
article-image

He ran in from the boundary line towards his right and stretched his hands while diving for the catch and fortunately, the ball stuck in his hands even after he rolled a couple of times before getting back up on his feet.

The catch left everyone present in the Narendra Modi Stadium in awe as commentators described it as one of the best catches of IPL 2023.

Even Virat Kohli was impressed with Rashid's effort and he posted about it on Instagram.

"One of the best catches I've ever seen. Brilliant @rashid.khan19," Kohli wrote on his Insta story.

Kohli also praised Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed 81 off 43 balls with 10 fours and four sixes during Gujarat's innings.

Saha and Shubman Gill (94*) helped the defending champions post a mammoth 227 for 2 on the board in Ahmedabad.

Read Also
GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 51 runs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan hand debut to Joe Root and opt to bat...

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan hand debut to Joe Root and opt to bat...

GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

GT vs LSG: Rashid Khan's outstanding catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers leaves Virat Kohli in awe (WATCH)

Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits

Watch: Wriddhiman Saha wears trouser in reverse, leaves Hardik Pandya & Mohd Shami in splits

Wrestlers protest: Khap panchayat gives 15-day ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh

Wrestlers protest: Khap panchayat gives 15-day ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 51 runs

GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat Titans outclass Lucknow Super Giants by 51 runs