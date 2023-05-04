Compliment Yashasvi for his hard work, don't add poverty angle to it says youngsters coach Jwala Singh

Young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal came to Mumbai with the aim of ruling the cricketing world like Sachin Tendulkar. After gaining limelight, thanks to his heroics in the ongoing IPL. Every Indian cricket fan has started talking about Yashasvi. However, Yashasvi's coach, Jwala Singh does not like the term 'sold panipuris' and he is fed up with adding the poverty angle to his pupil's success.

Worked hard for success

Jwala firmly said that whatever he has achieved today is not because he sold panipuris. He has worked hard for it for the last decade. He also added that it was Yashasvi who wanted him to come to Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match. Yashasvi didn't disappoint his mentor, as he smashed 124 runs in just 62 balls against MI on Sunday, 30th April.

“I don’t like the story [selling panipuri]. Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing cricket because of hard work, He did clarify the urban myth that is only getting more traction with each passing day. Many sellers set up their stalls near the Azad Maidan. Sometimes, when he would get free in the evenings, he used to help them a bit. He did not set up a stall himself. It is not that he sold panipuris and went on to play for India,” Jwala told FPJ correspondent. Yashasvi met Jwala Singh in December 2013. Since then, Jwala has been looking after his training and living.

Picture that went viral

There is one picture, which has been circulated all over social media since the last few years, where Yashasvi was seen selling panipuris. Many claimed that he was with his father in those images. However, that's not true.

That photo was captured in 2018 for a promotional show on a famous sports channel. Yashasvi's father, Bhupendra, runs a paint shop in UP, and he has visited Mumbai only four times since 2013.

India call up now imminent

Jwala Singh feels that Yashasvi can get an Indian team call-up soon, at least for the T20 format. ''After the Under-19 World Cup in 2020, due to COVID, his performance was overshadowed. Nevertheless, when things became normal, he began where he left off. In the last two years, he has done well in all domestic formats. I hope he will play for India soon,'' Jwala concluded.

We used to tease him : Yashasvi's mother

Since childhood, Yashasvi has tried to copy Sachin Tendulkar's batting style. Sometimes, we used to tease him by saying that he would never be able to play like him or that he should not get mad about cricket. But Yashasvi was firm on his decision, and that's why we decided to send him to his uncle's house in Mumbai, said Yashasvi's mother, Kanchan Jaiswal.

Yashasvi's few records

* Man of the Tournament: Under-19 Asia Cup 2018

* Man of the Tournament: Under-19 World Cup 2020

* Youngest to his double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

* Highest score by an uncapped player in IPL