Rohit Sharma should take a break from IPL 2023, keep himself fresh for WTC final: Sunil Gavaskar

BCCI/IPL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to keep himself fresh for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in June.

Rohit has looked off colour in IPL 2023 so far with just 181 runs from seven games at an average of just over 25.

He will be leading India in the WTC final against Australia from June 7 which is why Gavaskar is of the opinion that Rohit can afford to miss a few games in IPL 2023 to get himself mentally ready for red-ball cricket.

Rohit's hectic 2023 so far

Rohit has played non-stop cricket this year. He led in six ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before facing Australia in the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He then played in the second and third ODIs against the Aussies before turning up in IPL 2023.

"Rohit Sharma should take a break and keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship. Come back again for the last few matches, but right now take a breather himself.

"He is looking slightly preoccupied, maybe he is thinking about the WTC. I think he needs a little bit of a break.

"But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

MI struggling in IPL 2023

MI have struggled so far this season with just three wins from seven games and are played seventh on the points table with their a negative net run rate.

They lost the last game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night and will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30.