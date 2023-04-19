'Quite exiting to play with Arjun': MI captain Rohit Sharma on Tendulkar's last-over brilliance vs SRH

Rohit Sharma was a happy captain on Tuesday after Mumbai Indians registered their third win on the trot by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

MI posted 193 for 5 on the board and then bowled out SRH for 178 in 19.5 overs, thanks to brilliant performances from Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar.

Green produced an all-round effort with 64 not out and a wicket while Kishan smashed 38 and Tendulkar picked his maiden IPL wicket to finish the match in MI's favour.

The medium pacer bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide. He also snapped the final wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the process.

'Life has come a full circle'

Speaking on Tendulkar's performance, Rohit said the 23-year-old is "quite confident" with his abilities with the ball in hand.

Notably, Rohit had handed Arjun his maiden IPL cap in his debut game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai last Sunday.

"It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."

'I am trying to set the tempo'

On is own batting Rohit said: "It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big."

He was lavish in his praise for another youngster -- Tilak Varma, who played another impactful innings for MI.

"We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely. We watched Tilak last season.

"We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams."

MI's third win in a row saw them rise to sixth position with 6 points from five matches while SRH dropped down to ninth on the table with 4 points from 5 games.

