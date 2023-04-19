Arjun Tendulkar reveals tips he gets from father Sachin after last-over heroics vs SRH: 'He tells me to...'

Arjun Tendulkar was elated after getting his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs to register their third win in a row this season.

Defending 20 in the final over, Tendulkar gave away just 5 runs from 5 balls and picked up the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to finish the proceedings on a high for MI.

He finished with impressive figures of 1 for 18 from 2.5 overs as MI jumped to sixth position on the points table with this win.

Speaking after the match on his first IPL wicket, Tendulkar said he just wanted to focus on what he had planned with the captain and team management on bowling in the death overs and it paid off handsomely for him.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it.

"Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," Tendulkar said after the game.

'We discuss tactics before every game'

The 23-year-old also revealed what he talks about with his father Sachin Tendulkar before every game and the tips he gets from the cricket icon.

"We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game.

"I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it," Tendulkar concluded.

Tendulkar's last-over heroics overshadowed the all-round show of Cameron Green, who smashed 64 not out and picked up a wicket as well to finish as the Player of the Match for MI.

The five-time champions rode on Green's maiden IPL fifty to post 193 for 5 and then bowled out the hosts for 178 in 19.5 overs.