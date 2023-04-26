IPL 2023: Jofra Archer left Mumbai Indians camp for minor elbow surgery at Belgium facility, says report

Jofra Archer's elbow injury, which kept him out of action for over a year, appears to have resurfaced. Although he played in the Mumbai Indians' campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the England fast bowler missed four consecutive games before returning to play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 22. Head coach Mark Boucher initially attributed Archer's absence to "a little niggle," but it has now been revealed that the right arm quick visited an elbow specialist in Belgium and underwent a 'minor procedure.

Minor procedure in Belgium

According to The Telegraph, Archer traveled to Belgium for a minor surgical operation, his fifth in 25 months, on his troublesome right elbow. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the news, as reported by the English daily.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer had visited his specialist in Belgium. It is understood that, after assessment by the specialist, Archer underwent what sources describe as ‘a minor procedure’, before returning to India,” the report said.A

Gradullay hits his stride

Archer made his comeback in MI colors against Punjab, and he appeared to be comfortable as he bowled all four of his overs and even reached speeds of 145 kmph. Despite losing their next fixture against Gujarat Titans by 55 runs, Archer was given a rest.

However, he is expected to return to action this weekend against Rajasthan Royals. It has been reported that the ECB medical team has been keeping in touch with their counterparts in the MI camp. This is because it has only been a few months since Archer returned from stress fractures to his elbow and back.

Torrid time and lengthy layoff

Archer had a difficult time in 2021 due to persistent elbow problems, which were later diagnosed as a stress fracture. Consequently, he was unable to participate in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Nonetheless, Mumbai Indians acquired him for a significant sum of Rs 8 crore during the mega auction that year. In early 2023, he played for the franchise's Cape Town branch in the new SA20.

It's disappointing news for Archer and his fans, who had been eagerly anticipating his return to full fitness. After a prolonged absence, the 26-year-old had returned to action in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians, but his latest setback raises concerns about his long-term fitness. It remains to be seen when Archer will be fit to play again and how this latest setback will affect his future plans.