'Ignore the noise': Brett Lee fires back at keyboard warrior crictics slamming Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a mixed bag so far. He experienced both success and failure in a short span of time. In the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun took a wicket in the last over, which contributed to his team's win.

Arjun growing into his own

However, in the following match against Punjab Kings, he gave away 48 runs in three overs and conceded 31 runs in one over, which was the second-most expensive over by a Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler. But against Gujarat Titans, Arjun started on a positive note by conceding only four runs in the opening over after MI won the toss and chose to bowl.

MI did not have to wait long for their first breakthrough in the match against Gujarat Titans. Arjun Tendulkar took the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the first ball of the third over. Although Saha reviewed the on-field umpire's decision, UltraEdge retained the decision. Arjun bounced back from his previous poor performance against Punjab Kings and gave away only five runs, which was a sign of his growing confidence.

Ignore the noise

Arjun Tendulkar's bowling skills have been a topic of discussion, with some critics pointing out his lack of express speed. However, he has also received praise for his yorkers. Former Australian pacer Brett Lee commented on the criticism that Arjun has faced regarding his pace.

"You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years old, and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics," Brett Lee said in an interaction facilitated by Jio Cinema, IPL's digital broadcasters.

"Like his dad had to go through, like he misses out and gets a low score, you've got to back yourself. He has some wonderful skills. He can bowl at 140 kph, so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, gets more comfortable playing in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase."

"I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes. So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticise on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors."