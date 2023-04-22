 MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar gets smashed for 31 runs, joint most expensive over in IPL 2023
HomeSportsMI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar gets smashed for 31 runs, joint most expensive over in IPL 2023

MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar gets smashed for 31 runs, joint most expensive over in IPL 2023

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar was smashed for 6, Wd, 4, 1, 4, 6, N4, 4 by Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia in the 17th over.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar was given a reality check by Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia as the Punjab Kings duo smashed 31 runs in the 16th over of Match 31 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday.

Tendulkar was smashed for 6, Wd, 4, 1, 4, 6, N4, 4. It was the joint most expensive over in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal's 31-run over against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this month.

Tendulkar came back for his final spell in the death overs after picking the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh in the the seventh over.

article-image

Curran and Harpreet's 92-run partnership helped Punjab Kings recover from 118 for 4 to 149 for 4 after the Arjun Tendulkar over.

The 23-year-old finished with figures of 1 for 48 from three overs. He was taken off the attack by captain Rohit Sharma after getting smashed left, right and center.

article-image

"That over from Arjun changed the momentum in favour of Punjab," former India captain Anil Kumble said on air.

Punjab stage amazing recovery in Mumbai

Harpreet was eventually dismissed for 41 off 28 balls with four boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Stand-in captain Curran carried on to hit a half-century off just 26 balls and was finally dismissed for 55 by Jofra Archer in the penultimate over.

Punjab eventually posted 214 for 8 on the board thanks to the 96 runs the team's lower order smashed in the final 5 overs.

article-image

