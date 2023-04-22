MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar picks up his second IPL wicket with the perfect yorker (WATCH)

Arjun Tendulkar has done it again! The young Mumbai Indians fast bowler picked up his second wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with an outstanding delivery against Punjab Kings.

Tendulkar bowled an inswinging yorker to trap Prabhsimran Singh plumb in front.

The dismissal took place in the seventh over when Tendulkar's delivery went underneath Prabhsimran's bat and struck his right shoe. The on-field umpire gave it Out straightaway but the batter took the DRS and went upstairs.

The replays confirmed that the ball had missed the bat and hit only the shoe, right in front of the middle stump.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The third umpire signalled OUT on the big screen but the batter had already walked back to the dressing room after looking at the three reds.

This was Tendulkar's second IPL wicket after he sent back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last game to help Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.