MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl

WICKET! Matthew Short c Chawla b Green 11(10) - PBKS 18/1 in 2.3 ovs.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl against Punjab Kings
