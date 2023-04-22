 MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl
Live Updates

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Follow our live blog for latest updates & scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
22 April 2023 07:54 PM IST

WICKET! Matthew Short c Chawla b Green 11(10) - PBKS 18/1 in 2.3 ovs.

22 April 2023 07:54 PM IST
22 April 2023 07:54 PM IST

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

22 April 2023 07:54 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

22 April 2023 07:54 PM IST
22 April 2023 07:09 PM IST

Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab lose Matthew Short early after Mumbai bowl

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli lifting weights like a pro in the gym leaves fans in awe (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli lifting weights like a pro in the gym leaves fans in awe (WATCH)

IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headache as England coach', admits Paul Collingwood

IPL 2023: 'Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headache as England coach', admits Paul Collingwood

From Mohammed Shami to Rashid Khan, this is how IPL 2023 stars celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr; Watch

From Mohammed Shami to Rashid Khan, this is how IPL 2023 stars celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr; Watch

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat overcome KL Rahul fifty to stun Lucknow by 7...

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Gujarat overcome KL Rahul fifty to stun Lucknow by 7...