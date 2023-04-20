'Shrewd thinker...': Sunil Gavaskar draws similarities with Arjun and legendary father Sachin Tendulkar's temperament

On Tuesday, in the IPL 2023 match, Mumbai Indians secured a 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI was put in to bat first and set an imposing target of 192/5 in 20 overs, with Cameron Green remaining unbeaten on 64. Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down the target and were bundled out for 178 runs, thanks to the combined efforts of the entire Mumbai Indians bowling unit.

Temperament like the father

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians victory. He defended 20 runs in the final over of the match and also claimed his maiden IPL wicket, earning widespread appreciation for his performance. Arjun's figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs and his calm temperament under pressure drew several plaudits.

Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain, drew a comparison between Sachin and his son Arjun, stating that Arjun has inherited his father's temperament. Gavaskar's observation underscores the potential that Arjun Tendulkar possesses, and the future looks bright for the young cricketer.

"Everybody talks about the amazing talent Sachin Tendulkar had at the start of his career. But it was his temperament that was absolutely amazing, and Arjun seems to have inherited that. He seems to be a shrewd thinker as well. It's always a good sign when a youngster is bowling the final over for the team and delivering," said Gavaskar on Star Sports Cricket Live.

First father son duo in IPL

Arjun's debut was notable because he and his father became the first father-and-son duo to play in the IPL. The match was played on Tuesday, and it was a thrilling encounter that saw Mumbai Indians come out on top by 14 runs, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance by Arjun Tendulkar in the final over of the game.

Mumbai too strong for Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad needed 20 runs in the last over, but Arjun held his nerve and scalped his maiden wicket on the fifth ball of the over. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was caught by Rohit Sharma at covers. It was a fantastic moment for the young bowler, who had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

The match was dominated by some excellent batting performances from both teams. Cameron Green was the standout performer for Mumbai Indians, as he scored his maiden IPL fifty in a display of brute power. He remained unbeaten on 64 off just 40 balls. Tilak Varma also played an important role, scoring 37 off 17 balls. Their efforts helped Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 192 for five.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a tough start to their innings, with the odd ball not coming on to the bat. However, they recovered well with the help of Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen. Agarwal scored 48 off 41 balls, while Klaasen scored 36 off 16 balls. They took the game deep, but in the end, fell short of the target.

Despite their valiant efforts, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs, suffering their third defeat in five games. It was a memorable match for Arjun Tendulkar, who made a successful start to his IPL career, and for Mumbai Indians, who secured their third straight win of the season