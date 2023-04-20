 Watch: Jos Buttler launches herculean 2nd biggest six Of IPL 2023, fans draw parallels with MS Dhoni
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler hammered a 112m six against Lucknow Super Giants pacer Yudhvir Singh in Jaipur on Wednesday night.

Thursday, April 20, 2023
article-image

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, won the prestigious Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022. On Wednesday, Buttler demonstrated his formidable power by smashing the second-biggest six of IPL 2023 against Yudhvir Singh of Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

article-image

Maximums at IPL 2023

Buttler started slow but let loose in the fifth over of the game while chasing 155 runs to win against LSG. With Yudhvir straying down towards Buttler’s pads, the Englishman effortlessly clipped the LSG pacer for a 112 m six.

This was the second-biggest six of IPL 2023 after Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore hit a 115 m six against Ravi Bishnoi of LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last week. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has the third-biggest six of the IPL 2023 to his name, a 111m maximum against RCB and a 102 m six against LSG at the Chepauk. Fans compared Buttler’s monster hit to CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s blows over the years.

article-image
article-image

Despite the great start provided by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 runs), the Royals failed to capitalize on their advantage and lost their first return game in Jaipur after almost four years by ten runs. Avesh Khan defended 19 runs in the final over, restricting the Royals to 144 for six while chasing 155 to win. This was the lowest total defended in IPL 2023 thus far.

article-image

