 RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium

On the instructions of the Sports Minister, the council office in the stadium which is located on the west side, was locked.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image

Controversy erupted just a few hours before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Wednesday.

On the instructions of the Sports Minister, the council office in the stadium which is located on the west side, was locked. Although, the VVIP box were unlocked before the match.

The box was constructed by the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). This temporary construction was done in front of the sports council office.

Read Also
RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Mayers scores 51, Rajasthan restrict Lucknow to 154/7
article-image

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, during an inspection of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium on Tuesday evening, expressed his displeasure over this construction and said that the RCA has violated the MoU signed with the Sports Council.

Chandna said that the RCA got two new seating boxes constructed at SMS Stadium before the IPL and has captured unnecessary space. He said that due to this temporary stand, the employees of the sports department are unable to go to the office.

Chandna was to address a press conference on the issue but canceled it and ordered to lock the council office.

Read Also
Inside the lavish homes of CSK players: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja
article-image

On the other hand, RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot retaliated to the objections made by the Sports Minister and said that the work has been done according to the rules and terms of the MoU.

Notably, the RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of CM Ashok Gehlot.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined ₹12 lakhs for slow over rate
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Mayers scores 51, Rajasthan restrict Lucknow to 154/7

RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Mayers scores 51, Rajasthan restrict Lucknow to 154/7

Ravindra Jadeja calls Urvashi Rautela sexiest Bollywood actress, joins Rishabh Pant as latest...

Ravindra Jadeja calls Urvashi Rautela sexiest Bollywood actress, joins Rishabh Pant as latest...

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings facing injury woes with Shikhar Dhawan sidelined ahead of RCB clash

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings facing injury woes with Shikhar Dhawan sidelined ahead of RCB clash

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets booked for nasty headlock as Al Nassr stumble in title race

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets booked for nasty headlock as Al Nassr stumble in title race