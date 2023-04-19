RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rajasthan sports minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at SMS stadium

Controversy erupted just a few hours before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Wednesday.

On the instructions of the Sports Minister, the council office in the stadium which is located on the west side, was locked. Although, the VVIP box were unlocked before the match.

The box was constructed by the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). This temporary construction was done in front of the sports council office.

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, during an inspection of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium on Tuesday evening, expressed his displeasure over this construction and said that the RCA has violated the MoU signed with the Sports Council.

Chandna said that the RCA got two new seating boxes constructed at SMS Stadium before the IPL and has captured unnecessary space. He said that due to this temporary stand, the employees of the sports department are unable to go to the office.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chandna was to address a press conference on the issue but canceled it and ordered to lock the council office.

Read Also Inside the lavish homes of CSK players: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja

On the other hand, RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot retaliated to the objections made by the Sports Minister and said that the work has been done according to the rules and terms of the MoU.

Notably, the RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot is the son of CM Ashok Gehlot.