 RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan opt to bowl against Lucknow in Jaipur
RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they lock horns in Match 26 in Jaipur. Follow our Live Blog for the latest scores and updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they lock horns in Match 26 in Jaipur.

