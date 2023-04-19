RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rajasthan opt to bowl against Lucknow in Jaipur

19 April 2023 07:24 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur
Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they lock horns in Match 26 in Jaipur.
