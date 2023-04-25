WATCH: MS Dhoni loses his cool again, gives death stare to Moeen Ali during RCB vs CSK

BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was once again seen losing his cool on the field last week during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour on the field but there are moments when even 'captain cool' loses it.

This time it was Moeen Ali was at the receiving end of Dhoni's wrath due to a fielding error during RCB's run chase at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on April 17.

The incident occurred in the 18th over when the England all-rounder fumbled while fielding the ball hit towards him at extra cover by RCB tail-ender Wayne Parnell.

The batters were able to take two runs instead of just a single due to Moeen's mistake which made Dhoni furious.

The 42-year-old gave a death stare to Moeen and almost seemed like he was about to abuse him as well but held back on it.

Videos of Dhoni's rare moment of anger on the field have been going viral on social media over the past week.

CSK were able to beat RCB in the match after posting 226 for 6 on the board, they restricted the hosts to 218 for 8 to win by 8 runs.

They have since gone on to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to claim the top spot on the points table of IPL 2023 with five wins from seven games so far.