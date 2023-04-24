IPL 2023: Netizens applaud 'Dhoni Review System' as CSK Skipper calls for DRS; check Twitter reactions

CSK Skipper | Twitter

MS Dhoni is the most beloved Indian cricketer and former captain. On Sunday, the fans were in for a treat as the famous 'Dhoni Review System' was once again on display when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2023 game at the Eden Gardens.

On the third ball of the 18th over of KKR's chase, a superb review from MS Dhoni sent David Wiese packing. A slower ball from Tushar Deshpande hit Wiese on the pad, but the umpire was unconvinced by the appeal. Dhoni decided to go upstairs and the reviews revealed that the ball would have hit the stumps.

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter soon after the review from MS Dhoni. Cricket fans applauded Dhoni on Twitter with memes and posts with praise for him.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Hence DRS had been proved as Dhoni review system!!! #MSDhoni https://t.co/FGt0LrBQVh — Vihari Gudla (@vihari_gudla) April 23, 2023

The smile on Nitin Menon's face after the successful review says everything. #DhoniReviewSystem — Akshat Akash (@AkshatAkash42) April 23, 2023