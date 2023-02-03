e-Paper Get App
England pacer Jofra Archer after 6-wicket haul against South Africa: 'It's just long road, this is small tick'

Archer collected his best ODI bowling figures of 6-40 in just his second international appearance back from long-term injury.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Jofra Archer | @JofraArcher
Kimberley: Despite earning career-best numbers in England's consolation ODI victory over South Africa, Jofra Archer insists he must be patient in his comeback from injury. Archer collected his best ODI bowling figures of 6/40 in just his second international appearance back from long-term injury, while Jos Buttler smashed his 11th ODI century as England registered a 59-run victory over South Africa in Kimberley.

"Being back after however long, it's kind of surreal. You only get that feeling after you start playing. It's definitely gone up a few notches. I had the best time off. I had enough of it to know I don't miss home like I used to. I've done everything I needed to do in the last 18 months and I'm just ready to play cricket," Skysports.com quoted Archer as saying. Archer, 27, was making only his second England appearance after missing 17 months due to major back and elbow ailments, and he was not chosen to open the bowling for the first time in his England career.

"It's just a long road, this is a small tick but I want to see how I am in April, June, July and September. This is just the start of the road," he added. Archer only returned 1-81 in the series opener on Friday, but he looked more dangerous in the third and final ODI of the tour, consistently surpassing 90mph and certain he could have "bowled another 10th overs.

