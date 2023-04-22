MI vs PBKS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to smash 250 sixes in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap on Saturday as she smashed his 250th six in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Batting on his home ground, the Hitman smashed Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a maximum to become the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in the IPL.

He is also the third batter overall to achieve the feat after West Indies legend Chris Gayle and South African superstar AB de Villiers.

Gayle leads the tally with 357 sixes ahead of de Villiers (251), Rohit (250), MS Dhoni (235) and Virat Kohli (229).

But Rohit got out soon after reaching the milestone. He was dismissed on 44 (27 balls) by Chahar in the 10th over of MI' run chase.

Sam Curran's 55 lifts Punjab Kings to 214/8 vs MI

Sam Curran justified his top billing with a splendid 29-ball-55 as Punjab Kings lifted themselves from a precarious position to post a commendable 214 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10.

Arjun Tendulkar (1/48 in 3 overs), who had a couple of impressive games first up, had a good opening spell but went for 31 in his third over as 69 runs were yielded between overs 16-18. Jofra Archer and Cameron Green went for 13 and 25 respectively in the 17th and 18th over.

But the hero undoubtedly was Curran, who hit his first fifty of IPL this season and Bhatia made a 28-ball 41 (4x4s, 2x6s) while adding 92 runs from 50 balls for the fifth wicket to power Punjab Kings to a daunting total.