Rohit Sharma On Team India's ODI World Cup Hopes: 'Everyone Is Desperate To Win It'

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said India are "desperate" to break their ICC trophy drought in the upcoming World Cup and are armed with "inner "confidence" and "self-belief" to win the title.

India have gone without a trophy in ICC events for a decade now, with their last major win coming in the Champions Trophy 2013, two years after their World Cup triumph at home.

"Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it's a dream to win a World Cup and to be here fighting for it nothing makes me happier than that," Rohit told the media here on the sidelines of an event.

"You don't get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years from 2011 till now we all are fighting for it," the India captain said.

"Everyone is desperate to go and win, because we know we have a good team. We are all good players, that inner confidence and self-belief is there that they can do it. It's not happened doesn't mean that we take it lightly. When we lost the 2022 World Cup, I said we will keep fighting for the next World Cup," he added.

'Kabhi na kabhi to milega'

"The World Test Championship was coming and I said we will keep fighting for it, no matter what. Kabhi na kabhi to milega (we will win it at some point)," he expressed.

Rohit said while he is tasked to lead the team, his primary job is to do well as a batter.

"I need to do first as a batter. Captaincy is secondary... my role in the team is more as a batter. Obviously to captain well as well, (but) first of all, I have to score big runs and win games for the team."

With key men such as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer unavailable in the lead-up to the World Cup, Rohit said he is scared of injuries now but stressed on the importance of resting the players.

Seniors not playing T20Is in ODI World Cup year

"Last year also we did the same thing the T20 World Cup was there, so we didn't play one-day cricket. Now also we are doing the same, the ODI World Cup is there, so we are not playing T20s," he said.

"You can't play everything and be ready for the World Cup. We decided this two years ago. (Ravindra) Jadeja is also not playing T20, you did not ask about him? I understand about the focus (on himself and Virat). But Jadeja is also not playing," Rohit said in reply to a query about him and Kohli missing India's recent T20 assignments.

"It is a World Cup year; we want to keep everyone fresh; already we had so many injuries in the team that I am scared of injuries now," he continued.

Workload management

Rohit revealed that the team management had a discussion with the BCCI on the aspect of managing the workload of players.

"We had a discussion with the BCCI also that we need to look after the players well. Whenever we have an opportunity to rest players, we will rest players and rotate them. We don't want anyone to miss the key events.

"A couple of our key players missed some big events in the last two years and we don't want that," he said.

