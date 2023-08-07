'Indian Team Is Nothing Without Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli': Fans Urge BCCI To Bring Back Star Duo After Back-To-Back Defeats To West Indies

Hardik Pandya has struggled as captain. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India fans have been left disappointed with the Men in Blue's performances in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. Led by Hardik Pandya, India have succumbed to defeats for the first time in two consecutive T20Is, prompting fans to demand Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to the fold.

Kohli and Rohit have not played T20I cricket since the 10-wicket defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. The decorated pair are two of the highest run-getters in T20I cricket, with Kohli holding the top spot with over 4000 runs. With 148 T20I appearances, Rohit is the most-capped player in the format.

Kohli, notably, has outstanding numbers in T20I cricket as he averages 52.73 in 115 games. He also averages a healthy 55.40 at No.3 in T20Is.

As such, batting has been the biggest let down for India in the first two T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored heavily in T20I cricket, has also failed to produce the goods, making 1 and 21. The likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan haven't been at their best either. Sanju Samson, who has been knocking in the selectors' doors for a long time, has also produced underwhelming performances.

Tilak Varma has been a silver lining, having mustered 39 off 22 deliveries in his T20I debut and top-scored with 51 in the second game to lift India to 152. Hardik Pandya's questionable captaincy tactics came under fire as India lost the second T20I despite sparking a massive collapse. Nicholas Pooran hammered 67 off 40 deliveries to take the West Indies home by 2 wickets.

Team India stare at a humiliating series loss after going 0-2 down to the West Indies, with three more matches to go.

Here's how the fans reacted to India's misfiring batting unit in the T20I series against the West Indies:

