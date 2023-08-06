 WI vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India Opt To Bat In Guyana, Ravi Bishnoi Replaces Injured Kuldeep Yadav
Live Updates

WI vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India Opt To Bat In Guyana, Ravi Bishnoi Replaces Injured Kuldeep Yadav

Hardik Pandya's Men In Blue will look to bounce back from the defeat in the previous game and level the three-match series when they take on Roman Powell's West Indies in Guyana on Sunday. Follow our Blog for the latest updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
06 August 2023 07:39 PM IST

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

06 August 2023 07:39 PM IST

India XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

06 August 2023 07:39 PM IST

One forced change for Team India as Ravi Bishnoi comes in for the injured Kuldeep Yadav, who got hit in the nets on Saturday. The West Indies are unchanged.

06 August 2023 07:39 PM IST

WI vs IND, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India Win The Toss & Opt To Bat In Guyana. West Indies Lead 3-Match Series 1-0

06 August 2023 07:39 PM IST
06 August 2023 07:07 PM IST

The series moves to Guyana where India will look to stay alive and return to winning ways after a rare defeat in the first T20I. The visitors will have to iron out their flaws and pull up their socks as the West Indies team in the shortest format is a completely different beats than what we have seen in the Tests and ODIs.

