'There Is Another Reason To Come Here': Rohit Sharma Drops Major Hint About His 2024 T20 World Cup Participation (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma has hinted at returning for the T20 World Cup 2024. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a major hint regarding his participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America. The right-handed batter admitted that fans are excited about the tournament and hinted at returning to play in it next year.

The veteran batter has not played T20I cricket since the 10-wicket loss last year against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Nevertheless, he is the second-highest run-getter in the format with 3853 runs and his 148 matches are the most in this version of the game.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Rohit has provided a strong indication of his intention to return to the United States for next year's T20 World Cup.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that."

After losing the chance to win the 2022 T20 World Cup in humiliating fashion, Rohit will be keen to set the record straight in 2024.

Rohit Sharma rested from the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, the Nagpur-born batter is not involved in the ongoing five-game T20I series against the Men in Maroon, with Hardik Pandya taking charge. Rohit played in the two-Test series and the one ODI following that, with the team management deciding to install Pandya as captain.

India will lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd T20I on Sunday at Providence. The tourists lost the opening game by 4 runs and will hope to lock horns.

