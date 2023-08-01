 'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI

'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI

India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli yet again in the third ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

Indian cricket fans were left disappointed again as the team management continued with its rotation policy in the West Indies and rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again in the third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The veteran stalwarts played in the first ODI which India won comfortably by 5 wickets but were then rested for the second game which they lost by 6 wickets as the Windies bounced back to level the three-match series 1-1.

The experienced batters are not featuring in the series-finale as well in which India have been asked to bat by Shai Hope.

Read Also
WI vs IND, 3rd ODI Updates & Top Moments: Gill, Samson On The Charge As India Cross 200
article-image

India off to flying start

India have made a good start to their innings thanks to openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gil, after being put into bat first.

Kishan brought up his sixth ODI fifty in just 43 balls while Gill also reached his sixth half-century with India scoring 128 for no loss in 18 overs at the time of writing this article.

Read Also
WATCH: Virat Kohli Receives Bracelet As Gift From A Young Team India Fan In Barbados
article-image

Hardik Pandya is leading a team of youngsters who have a lot of experience playing in pressure situations thanks to the Indian Premier League but they lack exposure in international cricket.

Fans troll BCCI, Team India

Fans took to social media to troll the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Rahul Dravid-led team management for the constant changes and experiments they are making in the white-ball squads in almost every bilateral series they have played in the recent past.

"Bass karo BCCI, hum thak gaye har dusre match mein rotation aur experiments se," read a meme on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a fan at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad was seen holding a placard in which he wrote, "Missing King Virat Kohli in action today".

Fans had waited after the second ODI to catch a glimpse of Kohli at the stadium on Sunday and the former India skipper obliged by interacting with them.

Kohli was also gifted a bracelet by a young female fan which he wore in front of her on his right hand.

Read Also
WATCH: Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Turns Water Boy For Team India After Being Rested From 2nd ODI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs...

'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs...

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Sandhu Named In Star-Studded Indian Team

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Sandhu Named In Star-Studded Indian Team

Will England's Bazball Approach Work In India? Ben Stokes Sounds Indirect Warning With His Reply...

Will England's Bazball Approach Work In India? Ben Stokes Sounds Indirect Warning With His Reply...

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England Drew A Series They Should Have Won Through 'Bazball' & Bowlers

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England Drew A Series They Should Have Won Through 'Bazball' & Bowlers

WATCH: Dwayne Bravo Greets Team India As They Reach Trinidad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against West Indies

WATCH: Dwayne Bravo Greets Team India As They Reach Trinidad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against West Indies