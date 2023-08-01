'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slams Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI

Indian cricket fans were left disappointed again as the team management continued with its rotation policy in the West Indies and rested captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again in the third ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The veteran stalwarts played in the first ODI which India won comfortably by 5 wickets but were then rested for the second game which they lost by 6 wickets as the Windies bounced back to level the three-match series 1-1.

The experienced batters are not featuring in the series-finale as well in which India have been asked to bat by Shai Hope.

India off to flying start

India have made a good start to their innings thanks to openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gil, after being put into bat first.

Kishan brought up his sixth ODI fifty in just 43 balls while Gill also reached his sixth half-century with India scoring 128 for no loss in 18 overs at the time of writing this article.

Hardik Pandya is leading a team of youngsters who have a lot of experience playing in pressure situations thanks to the Indian Premier League but they lack exposure in international cricket.

Fans troll BCCI, Team India

Fans took to social media to troll the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Rahul Dravid-led team management for the constant changes and experiments they are making in the white-ball squads in almost every bilateral series they have played in the recent past.

"Bass karo BCCI, hum thak gaye har dusre match mein rotation aur experiments se," read a meme on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a fan at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad was seen holding a placard in which he wrote, "Missing King Virat Kohli in action today".

Fans had waited after the second ODI to catch a glimpse of Kohli at the stadium on Sunday and the former India skipper obliged by interacting with them.

Kohli was also gifted a bracelet by a young female fan which he wore in front of her on his right hand.

