WI vs IND, 3rd ODI Updates & Top Moments: West Indies Bowl First, India Rest Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Again

01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales
01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST
West Indies captain Shai Hope wins the toss in Trinidad and opts to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Team India with the series level at 1-1.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested again for this game. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in place of Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat replaces Axar Patel
01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST
The final match of the three-ODI series promises to be a thriller with the trophy on the line. India comfortably won the first ODI and got complacent in the second, losing the game by 6 wickets against the West Indies. Rest assured, India will be back to full strength with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to return for the series-finale at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
