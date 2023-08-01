 WI vs IND, 3rd ODI Updates & Top Moments: West Indies Bowl First, India Rest Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Again
WI vs IND, 3rd ODI Live: Team India will look to return to winning ways in the series-finale in Trinidad after a rare defeat against the West Indies in their last game. Follow our blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST

West Indies captain Shai Hope wins the toss in Trinidad and opts to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Team India with the series level at 1-1.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested again for this game. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in place of Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat replaces Axar Patel

01 August 2023 06:47 PM IST

The final match of the three-ODI series promises to be a thriller with the trophy on the line. India comfortably won the first ODI and got complacent in the second, losing the game by 6 wickets against the West Indies. Rest assured, India will be back to full strength with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expected to return for the series-finale at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

