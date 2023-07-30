WATCH: Virat Kohli Receives Bracelet As Gift From A Young Team India Fan In Barbados

Cricket fans in Barbados were left disappointed when they heard about Team India resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI but the latter made sure to mingle with the crowd who came to see him bat against the West Indies on Saturday.

Kohli made his presence felt in the game even though he was warming the bench with Rohit, by carrying drinks for his teammates during India's innings.

He also met the fans who were waiting at the stadium even after the game got over with the Windies beating India by 6 wickets to level the series at Bridgetown.

Read Also WATCH: Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Turns Water Boy For Team India After Being Rested From 2nd ODI

As Kohli approached the section of Indians fans, a young girl met him first and gave him a green bracelet which the star cricketer wore in his right hand before having a chat with her and the others.

The sweet video of Kohli's interaction with the fans was posted on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India lose badly in Rohit & Kohli's absence

India struggled in the absence of Kohli and Rohit as the Men in Blue got bowled out for just 181 after being asked to bat first by Shai Hope.

India's openers put on 90 runs but then the batting order completely collapsed and the 10 wickets fell for just 91 runs.

Kishan's performance was commendable with a half-century, enhancing his case for selection as the second wicketkeeper in the World Cup squad.

However, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel flopped against the West Indies bowlers' tactics, especially the short-ball strategy adopted by Seales, Joseph, and Shepherd, and the spin generated by Motie and Cariah.

The bowling also looked flat and barring the three early wickets from Shardul Thakur, there was nothing much to cheer for as the Windies cruised to the target of 182 thanks to captain Shai Hope's unbeaten 63 and Keacy Carty's 48 not out.