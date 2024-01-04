Rohit Sharma 1st Asian Captain To Win A Cape Town Test, Equals MS Dhoni’s India Record After Drawing Series

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India scripted a historic achievement by winning the second and final Test of the series by seven wickets against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

The visitors became the first Asian team to win a Test match at Cape Town, which has been dominated Proteas since 1992. The second Test witnessed India wrapping up the match in just two days, with only 106.2 overs played between the two sides. This made it the shortest match in Test cricket history.

1⃣-1⃣



A well-fought Test Series between the two teams comes to an end 👏👏#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pTsYsYoKGt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2024

With a target of mere 79, India chased it down in just 12 overs, with seven wickets in hand. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the star performer as he scalped six wickets on Day 2 to help the visitors bundle out South Africa for 176.

With a historic Test win for India, skipper Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap. The 36-year-old became the first Asian captain to win a Test match at Cape Town.

Rohit Sharma emulates MS Dhoni feat

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has emulated former skipper MS Dhoni's feat following the historic Test win against South Africa in Cape Town.

Rohit became the second Indian captain after Dhoni in Test Cricket history to draw a Test series against South Africa. MS Dhoni drew the three-match Test series against Proteas in 2011.

Following an innings defeat in the Centurion Test, Team India made a strong comeback on a treacherous Cape Town pitch to avoid another Test series in South Africa. Mohammad Siraj's fifer and Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul ensured that South Africa wouldn't set a hefty target for visitors to chase.

Aiden Markram stood tall for South Africa in the second innings as he played a gutsy knock of 106 off 103 balls.

Meanwhile, India achieved an unwanted by becoming the first Test team to lose six wickets for zero runs. Visitors were 153/4 before their batting collapsed to 153 all-out in the first innings. However, India managed to get 98-run lead after dismissing proteas for 55.