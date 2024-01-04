SA vs IND Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Newborn Son Watches Him Take 6 Wickets In Cape Town Test With Mom Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah | Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the ongoing second and final Test of the series against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

Bumrah dominated the proceedings On Day 2 with his fiery spell to help the visitors bundle out Proteas for 179 in Cape Town. The 30-year-old scalped six wickets and conceded just 61 runs at an economy rate of 4.40 in 13.5 overs.

After completing his five-wicket haul in the second innings of , Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan has shared an adorable with son on her Instagram story with a caption, "5 for Dad"

Jasprit Bumrah's son watching his dad taking a five wicket haul.



- A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/abSQzC3JGy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2024

With his six-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah has a total 9 fifers in his Test Career. Bumrah picked the wickets of Tristan Stubbs, David Bendingham, Kyle Verreyenne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi. Bumrah has registered his third best bowling figures in a Test innings.

India to chase 79-run target to win the second Test

Team India bowlers had a good day with the ball as bundled out South Africa for 176 on Day 2.

Jasprit Bumrah-led visitors bowling attack with six wickets, while Mukesh Kumar scalped two wickets in India's second innings bowling. Aiden Markram waged a lone battle for Proteas in second innings as other batters failed to deliver. Markram played a gutsy knock of 106 off 103 balls on tough conditions.

India will be hoping to end winless Test streak in Cape Town by chasing down the target of mere 79. The visitors will also look to draw the Test series after losing the first Test in Centurion.

Earlier, the visitors were bundled out for 153, but took a 98-run lead in the first innings.