SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Team India Need 79 Runs To Win After Bowling Proteas Out For 176

Session 1 Updates:

Mohammed Siraj finally gets the wicket of Aiden Markram:

Mohammed Siraj, who took 6 wickets in the first innings, produced the prized scalp of Aiden Markram. Markram scored a blazing hundred and got the Proteas' lead over 50, giving them something to bowl at.

Aiden Markram hits a century for the ages!

Aiden Markram scores his 7th Test hundred to put India under immense pressure at the Newlands. Dropped on 73 by KL Rahul, the Proteas opener took the attack to the opposition as he kept losing batting partners at the other end.

KL Rahul drops Aiden Markram on 73*

Bumrah to Markram, DROPPED! Short and wide delivery outside off stump is edged to the wicketkeeper who shelves an easy catch to give the set batter a massive reprieve with South Africa 30 runs ahead.

Jasprit Bumrah's 9th five-for breakup:

3 Five wicket hauls in South Africa.

2 Five wicket hauls in England.

2 Five wicket hauls in West Indies.

1 Five wicket haul in Australia.

1 Five wicket haul in India.

Jasprit Bumrah takes 5!

Keshav Maharaj c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 3(4) - South Africa 111/7 in 25.2 ovs, lead India (153) by 13 runs

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah is on fire at Newlands!

Marco Jansen c and b Bumrah 11(9) - South Africa (103/6 in 23.5 ovs) lead by 5 runs. Full delivery on middle stump is hit straight back at the bowler who takes a sharp catch on his follow-through.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah running through Proteas batting

Kyle Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9(7) - South Africa 85/5 in 21.1 ov, trail India (153) by 13 runs. Short ball is hit straight to the fielder at mid-on.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Boom boom Bumrah strikes early

David Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11(12) - South Africa 66/4 in 17.6 ov. Batter looks to drive a delivery outside off-stump on good length but only manages to get a thick outside-edge to the wicketkeeper.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report | Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar: "You don't want these kind of conditions. If you bowl a full delivery, it's fine. If you bowl a short delivery, it's fine. But it's all happening from a quality length and there's nothing you can do as a batter when it hits that area and stands up steeply which we saw happen on countless occasions. Was it a 55 wicket? No. Certainly wasn't a 250-300 wicket. These types of pitches are dangerous for batters' physical health. Spinning pitches are dangerous to batters' reputation. It's not very easy for batters to play, little of the skill involved. It has to be an even covering of grass. Little bit of grass here, bare patches there. Thick bit of grass around the cracks, that's the problem. It's between 5 and a half and 7 and a half metres. I can't see this changing much."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2 Preview

India will look to take early wickets and keep the pressure on South Africa when they take the field on Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series at the Newlands, Cape Town.

The Proteas will resume their second innings still a fair distance behind India's score but they have Aiden Markram at the crease, who can take the game away from the opposition very quickly on his day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jasprit Bumrah: "Cricket is always surprising. When we saw the wicket in the morning, we didn't expect that it's going to be an action-packed day like how it was. It's always fun for a bowler that you are always in play, anything can happen anytime. If you bowled disciplined lines, there's a lot in the wicket. Interesting day of cricket. We have a lot of belief in our bowling line-up, but a lot of the bowlers are new. The discussion was about consistency and bowling in partnerships.

"We have to create pressure, you don't necessarily need to bowl magic deliveries now and then. You just have to do the basic things right again and again. We were very happy that we were able to do that in this game. I started from the other end, but we realised that there was little more help, unevenness and seam movement from the Wynberg end. Other end, there's not too much help. Still there's a lot of work to be done, I made my Test debut (here), so this ground will always be special in my heart. Since then, it's been a good journey. If we do our things right, the result will be in our favour."