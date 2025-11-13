 MSSA Kabaddi: Dr. Antonio D’Silva And Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya Win Under-16 Titles
MSSA Kabaddi: Dr. Antonio D’Silva And Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya Win Under-16 Titles

The Dadar and Vikhroli based schools emerge champions in the Boys and Girls U-16 divisions respectively of the Dream Sports MSSA 83rd Annual Inter-School Kabaddi Tournament at Azad Maidan on Thursday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School won Under-16 Boys MSSA Kabaddi title. |

Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya, Vikhroli, emerged champions in the Boys and Girls U-16 divisions respectively of the Dream Sports MSSA 83rd Annual Inter-School Kabaddi Tournament (2025-26) that concluded at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

In the Boys U-16 category, Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School (Dadar West) clinched the title with a commanding 49–18 victory, winning by 41 points. St. Ignatius High School (Jacob Circle) secured the runners-up spot, while Swami Vivekanand High School (Chembur) claimed third place with a 50–20 win, and St. Anne’s High School (Orlem, Malad) finished fourth.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya, Vikhroli, emerged champions in the Girls U-16 kabaddi division. |

The Girls U-16 division was dominated by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli), who overpowered their opponents 42–15 to take first place. Swami Vivekanand High School (Chembur) finished second, while another team from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) placed third after a 27–17 victory, with Pawar Public School (Bhandup) rounding out the top four.

In the Boys U-14 category, Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School (Dadar West) continued their fine form, winning the title 50–28 with a margin of 22 points. Swami Vivekanand High School (Chembur) were runners-up, followed by St. Anne’s High School (Orlem, Malad) in third after a 38–19 result, and Pawar Public School (Bhandup) in fourth.

The event, held under the Dream Sports–MSSA partnership, continues to provide a competitive and developmental platform for young athletes, fostering the next generation of kabaddi talent in Mumbai’s schools.

