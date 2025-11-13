Shocking! Vipraj Nigam Lodges Complaint After Alleged Threat Messages & Harassment By A Woman: Reports

Image: X

Vipraj Nigam, the Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer who recently featured for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season, has filed a formal complaint of harassment and threats against a woman. The FIR was registered on Saturday, November 8 at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki district.

Nigam’s complaint states that he received multiple threatening calls from a mobile number, and after blocking it the harasser continued the campaign using several foreign numbers. He alleged that the woman threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases if he did not comply with her demands.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The matter also comes amid separate allegations by the woman who accused Nigam of making false promises of marriage, assault and blackmail. According to her viral posts on X, she claims he lured her with promises of marriage, then coerced her into making a video at gunpoint so as not to “tarnish his image”.

As investigations proceed, the case highlights the gravity of harassment claims involving public figures and the importance of timely legal redress.

IPL 2025: Jos Buttler Pulls Off A Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Vipraj Nigam During GT Vs DC Clash; Video

In a thrilling IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Jos Buttler showcased his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. During the 18th over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, Buttler took a stunning diving catch to his right side, dismissing Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam.

The ball edged its way to the slips, and Buttler, anticipating the edge, dived to his right, stretching his gloves to perfection. The catch was taken cleanly, and the umpire had no hesitation in giving it out. The stadium erupted in cheers as Gujarat Titans celebrated a crucial wicket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jos Buttler's brilliant diving catch is a testament to his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals promises to be a closely contested affair, with both teams looking to outdo each other. With such exceptional catches and thrilling moments, fans are in for a treat.