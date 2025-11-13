 Shocking! Vipraj Nigam Lodges Complaint After Alleged Threat Messages & Harassment By A Woman: Reports
As investigations proceed, the case highlights the gravity of harassment claims involving public figures and the importance of timely legal redress.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Vipraj Nigam, the Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer who recently featured for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season, has filed a formal complaint of harassment and threats against a woman. The FIR was registered on Saturday, November 8 at the Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki district.

Nigam’s complaint states that he received multiple threatening calls from a mobile number, and after blocking it the harasser continued the campaign using several foreign numbers. He alleged that the woman threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases if he did not comply with her demands.

The matter also comes amid separate allegations by the woman who accused Nigam of making false promises of marriage, assault and blackmail. According to her viral posts on X, she claims he lured her with promises of marriage, then coerced her into making a video at gunpoint so as not to “tarnish his image”.

