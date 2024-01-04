SA vs IND: Dean Elgar Gets Signed Team India Jersey From Rohit Sharma After His Farewell Test Defeat; Watch

The Indian cricket team spoiled Dean Elgar's farewell party by winning the second and final Test match in Cape Town on Thursday but they made sure to cheer up the stand-in South Africa captain by presenting him with a special jersey after the match.

India captain Rohit Sharma gifted India's Test jersey to Elgar which was signed by all the players from the visiting contingent.

The jersey was presented by Rohit to Elgar during the post-match presentation after India crushed South Africa by 7 wickets inside 2 days to complete the shortest Test match in the history of the game.

"Such an important player for South Africa (on Elgar). Very, very gritty and his wicket - we spoke about how we want to get him out quickly. We appreciate what he has done for South Africa. Brilliant career - best wishes ahead!" Rohit said when asked to speak about Elgar.

Elgar was instrumental in the Proteas's comprehensive victory over India in the series-opener at Centurion where his 185 helped the hosts outclass Rohit's side by an innings and 32 runs.

Elgar is retiring from international cricket as South Africa's fifth highest run scorer in Test cricket. Elgar amassed 5347 runs from 86 Tests an average of nearly 38 with 14 centuries and 23 fifties.

He was adjudged joint Player of the Series for scoring 201 runs in the two Tests to finish as the most prolific batter from either side. He shared the trophy with Jasprit Bumrah, who finished as the highest wicket taker with 12 scalps.

"Very grateful to play against these guys. A lot of good memories, I received it (green cap) in 2012, I have missed only one series. It's got a special place. Only leaves for duty, that's done and dusted," Elgar said after the match.