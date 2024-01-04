SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Congratulates Aiden Markam After Proteas Batter Completes Ton In Demanding Conditions; Watch

Virat Kohli congratulates Aiden Markram. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli couldn't help himself from congratulating South African opener Aiden Markram, who powered his way through a hundred on day 2 of the 2nd Test in Cape Town. A video went viral on social media as Kohli gave the right-handed batter a small hug while he was celebrating his century.

Markram, who went for low scores in his previous two innings, stuck it out to score a gutsy hundred to push South Africa's lead past 50. The 29-year-old reached the magical three-figure mark in the 35th over of the innings by steering the ball off Jasprit Bumrah to point region. The over before that saw Markram slam Prasidh Krishna for 20 runs.

The South African T20 captain had also received a reprieve from KL Rahul behind the stumps, thereby ensuring that he punishes the tourists full throttle. Mohammed Siraj started a new spell and finally got his wicket for 106.