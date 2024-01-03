 'Way Higher Than What Ash Did To You': Virat Kohli Reminds Dean Elgar Of 2021 DRS Row In Funny Banter; Watch Video
Virat Kohli survived a close call on Day 1 of the 2nd Test after which he had a fun banter with South Africa captain Dean Elgar that was caught on the stump mic.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

India batter Virat Kohli does not forget on-field incidents and it was on show once again when he reminded South Africa captain Dean Elgar of what happened during the 2021 Test match in Cape Town during the ongoing clash between both sides at the same venue on Wednesday.

Kohli survives a close call

The incident took place in the final over before the tea break on Day 1 of the second Test when Kohli got hit on the front pad by a delivery from Marco Jansen from around the stumps.

The Proteas immediately went up in appeal but the on-field umpire shook his head as he probably thought that the ball was going over the stumps.

article-image

DRS goes in India's favour

Elgar quickly took the Decision Review System (DRS) and signalled the umpire that they will take the review.

Replays showed that the ball would have clipped the top of the leg-stump after missing Kohli's bat. The umpire's call of 'Not Out' stayed as more than 50% of the ball had to hit the stumps for the decision to be overturned.

article-image

Kohli, Elgar engage in funny banter

Elgar, as he was going back to his fielding position, chirped in Kohli's ears that he "survived a close call".

Kohli, not one to hold back, replied back to Elgar by reminded him of a similar incident which took place in the 2021 Test when these two teams last met at the Newlands.

"Oh please this was much higher than what you got from Ash in 2021," Kohli was heard telling Elgar with a big smile on his face.

2021 Cape Town Test controversy

Kohli was referring to the incident when Elgar was trapped LBW by Ashwin two years ago in the match but the on-field umpire gave it Not Out. Kohli, who was the captain at the time, took the DRS but in vain as replays showed that the ball was going over the stumps even though it looked plumb live.

A furious Kohli went up to the stump mic and started to slam host broadcaster over the ball-tracking technology while vice-captain KL Rahul accused the third umpire of favouring the home side.

article-image

