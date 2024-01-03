Viral Video: Virat Kohli Asks Fans To Bow Down To Dean Elgar, Hugs SA Captain After His Final Test Innings

South Africa captain Dean Elgar played the final innings of his international career on Wednesday but got out for a low score on the first day of the second and final Test against India in Cape Town.

Elgar managed scores of 4 and 12 in both innings as the Proteas struggled to cope with the Indian bowling attack.

The centurion of the first Test got a standing ovation from the fans, who even bowed down to the legendary batter after Virat Kohli urged them to do so.

Elgar is retiring from international cricket with 5347 runs from 86 Tests at an average of over 37 with 14 hundreds and 23 fifties to his name. He finishes as the 8th-highest run scorer for the Proteas in the longest format.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Elgar bids emotional adieu to cricket

Mukesh Kumar sent back Elgar in the final session after he edged a delivery outside off-stump to Kohli at first slip.

The former India captain then urged the crowd to bow down to Elgar before giving him a hug as he walked off the field to a thunderous applause.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also gave him a hug before the rest of the Indian players came in to shake hands with Elgar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

See-saw battle at Newlands

Mohammed Siraj's maiden 6-wicket haul helped India bowl out South Africa for 55 in the first session of the Test after being asked to bowl first.

Kohli led the charge for the visitors with the bat as India took a first innings lead of 98 runs despite a dramatic batting collapse that saw them go from 153 for 4 to 153 all out within a span of 11 deliveries.

Lungi Ngidi grabbed 3 wickets in the 34th over while Kagiso Rabada also picked three for the hosts.

India on top after record 23-wicket day

Elgar and Aidan Markram then came out to bat in the final session but the opening partnership lasted just 37 runs as Mukesh Kumar sent back the opposition skipper and Tony de Zorzi in quick succession.

South Africa were reduced to 62 for 3 by stumps after 23 wickets fell on the first day, the most in a single day's play of Test cricket in the rainbow nation.